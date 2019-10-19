SPOKANE, Wash. — The organization MomsRising is hosting a baby show themed party at Spokane Gymnastics to celebrate paid family and medical leave, which goes into effect in January 2020 in Washington state.

The Paid Family and Medical Leave program gives most employees 12 weeks of paid leave after the birth, adoption, or foster placement of a child, for employees with serious health conditions, or to take care of family members with serious health conditions, according to the Washington Labor and Industries website.

MomsRising, a national organization that advocates for paid family leave across the nation, was instrumental in getting the law passed in Washington state, according to MomsRising campaign director Casey Osborn-Hinman. MomsRising has 40,00 members in Washington with many based out of Spokane.

The organization is hosting the shower to both celebrate the new program and give families the opportunity to get their questions answered about how it might benefit them, Osborn-Hinman said.

"We want to be sure families across the state know about this new benefit and get all of their questions answered."

Those who attend the shower can learn about why family and medical leave is important, and also how it can help them on an individual level, according to Osborn-Hinman. Attendees will be able to figure out if they're eligible for the program, how much their paychecks might be if they took advantage of it, and about other aspects of the new benefits.

MomsRising is hosting the event with the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery Saturday Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Spokane Gymnastics, 2515 N Locust Rd, in Spokane Valley. Those who are able are invited to bring donations of diapers and other essentials which will benefit the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery.

The video below is about paid sick leave for all Washington employees, including part time workers.