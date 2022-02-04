Meals on Wheels Spokane Valentine's Day fundraiser

The annual fundraiser support Meals on Wheels Spokane in its ongoing effort to serve area seniors. For every Cinn-a-Gram purchased, seven seniors will receive a meal

SPOKANE, Wash. — Meals on Wheels Spokane is partnering with Cinnabon and other local sponsors for their Valentine’s Day Cinn-a-Gram fundraising event.

The annual fundraiser is a special way to support Meals on Wheels Spokane in its ongoing effort to serve area seniors. For every Cinn-a-Gram purchased, seven seniors will receive a hot nutritious meal.

Every Cinn-a-Gram purchase costs $35 and it comes with two cinnamon rolls, a Valentine’s mug, Roast House coffee, an assortment of goodies, chocolates, and a personal message. Every package is delivered for free before 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.

People can also choose to order a Cinn-a-Gram to pick it up at Meals on Wheels Spokane. They can also order one for a senior to be delivered with their meal during the Cinn-a-gram delivery program on Valentine's Day. Surprise deliveries like these remind seniors they aren’t alone and the community is thinking of them during these times.

Last year over 1,400 Cinn-a-grams were purchased, which allow Meals on Wheels Spokane to provide over 9,000 meals to mothers, fathers, neighbors, and loved ones in Spokane.