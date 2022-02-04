Meals on Wheels Spokane Valentine's Day fundraiser

SPOKANE, Wash. — Meals on Wheels Spokane is partnering with Cinnabon and other local sponsors for their Valentine’s Day Cinn-a-Gram fundraising event.
The annual fundraiser is a special way to support Meals on Wheels Spokane in its ongoing effort to serve area seniors. For every Cinn-a-Gram purchased, seven seniors will receive a hot nutritious meal.
Every Cinn-a-Gram purchase costs $35 and it comes with two cinnamon rolls, a Valentine’s mug, Roast House coffee, an assortment of goodies, chocolates, and a personal message. Every package is delivered for free before 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.
People can also choose to order a Cinn-a-Gram to pick it up at Meals on Wheels Spokane. They can also order one for a senior to be delivered with their meal during the Cinn-a-gram delivery program on Valentine's Day. Surprise deliveries like these remind seniors they aren’t alone and the community is thinking of them during these times.
Last year over 1,400 Cinn-a-grams were purchased, which allow Meals on Wheels Spokane to provide over 9,000 meals to mothers, fathers, neighbors, and loved ones in Spokane.
Quantities are limited, and packages sale day will kick off on Feb. 7. For more information about how to order, people can call at 509-456-6597, or visit the Meals on Wheels Spokane website.