Experience local artists, and tasty food this weekend at Manito Park Art Festival

SPOKANE, Wash — The Manito Art Festival returns this weekend in Spokane. 2023 will be the third year that organizers have hosted the event on the lawn east of Duncan Garden off Tekoa Street.

The free event will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Attendees can expect art, activities for children, food and more. According to organizers, the festival “focuses on providing emerging artists an opportunity to showcase their works of art alongside more established artists.”

The event will have live music for the entire day. The musical acts include: Kate Rawlins, Kyle Richard, Lucas Brookbank Brow and Helmer Noel. Their will also be several food vendors including: Big Daddy’s Banh Mi, Good ‘Dilla, Tea’s Company, Surge Coffee Co., Torched S’mores and Old Fashioned Kettle Corn.

The event is put on by The Friends of Manito, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, enhancing and celebrating Spokane’s regional treasure - Manito Park.

