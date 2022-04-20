Hamilton lottery for Spokane shows opens Friday

A digital lottery to win tickets for the Hamilton shows will open at 10 p.m. every Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Take your shot at winning discounted tickets to Hamilton in Spokane in a digital lottery for only $10.

Hamilton shows will take place from May 3 to 22, 2022, at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. Hamilton is the story of America in the past, told by America now, and it features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. It takes the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

At each performance of Hamilton, 40 seats will be distributed through a digital lottery, known as #HAM4HAM. Those seats cost just $10 each. The digital lottery to win tickets for the shows will open at 10 p.m. every Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. The first ticket lottery will open Friday, April 22, and will close at noon on Thursday, April 28.

Here is what you need to know to enter to win a ticket:

To enter the Hamilton lottery, you must first download the official Hamilton app and set up an account.

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday. It will close for entry at noon the next Thursday before the following week’s performances.

Notifications for the winner and non-winner will be sent between 1-4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets.

People don't need to purchase a ticket or pay to participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person is allowed to participate.