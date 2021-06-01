Looking for ways to celebrate Pride month? Here's a list of events happening in the Inland Northwest

June is Pride month, it commemorates the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969.

SPOKANE, Wash. — June is Pride month, it commemorates the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. As a result, many pride events are held during this month to recognize the impact LGBTQ+ people have had in the world.

Here is a list of Pride events that are happening in the Inland Northwest in June.

Spokane area

Sign-up and play or cheer the players on! Those who attend can get a free t-shirt for participating. Kona Ice will be providing snow cones at the event.

On Saturday June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. there will be a vaccination event at the Washington Cracker Building.

Spokane Pride is partnering with Spectrum Center, the Washington State Department of Health, APIC, and Spokane Regional Health District to offer vaccination clinics specifically for the LGBTQ+ community.

There are a number of event happening at The Globe in downtown Spokane.

Coeur d'Alene area

Pride Month Storytime happening Saturday 6/5 at 10:30 AM!

Join the Community Library Network and the Human Rights Education Institute for a fun story time celebrating the diversity of our community!

Themes include celebrating Pride Month, families, friendship, and being you! They will be reading stories, singing songs, playing games, making crafts, and enjoying a snack.

On Wednesday, June 9 from 3-5 p.m. White CDA4Pride T-shirts are available in all sizes, along with cotton masks, snacks and all materials needed. Community members are welcome to keep a shirt with a $10 donation; otherwise, all shirts made at the event will be sold publicly to benefit North Idaho Pride Alliance.

The event is on Friday June 25, from 5:30-9 p.m. at The Hive.

Pride on the Runway will feature music, light shows, costumes, dance, live-art performances, food options, alcohol, and raffle prizes. This event is sold out at the moment.