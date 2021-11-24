Looking for a pre-turkey activity? Here's a list of Turkey Trot runs in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Turkey Trots have been been a Thanksgiving tradition for many families for years.
The first Turkey Trot was held in 1896, according to the event's host, the YMCA. This race is still ongoing and takes place in Buffalo, New York.
Here is a list of Thanksgiving morning races that are happening in the Inland Northwest.
Turkey Trots in Spokane
- Bloomsday Road Runners Club: click here to sign up. Proceeds from the run will go to 2nd Harvest Food Bank.
- Huffin' For The Stuffin' is a flat course that runs through downtown Riverfront Park. Click here to sign up.
- Dan's Turkey Trot will start at Midway Elementary School at 9 a.m. This race is in memory of Daniel T. McGinnity, who helped organize Thanksgiving races before he lost his life in 2016. All proceeds will go to the Mead Education Foundation to fund Teacher Grants. Click here to sign up.
Turkey Trots in North Idaho
- North Idaho Turkey Trot at Riverstone in Coeur d'Alene will donate all proceeds to cancer patients living in or receiving treatment in North Idaho. Click here to sign up.
- Bonners Ferry 13th Annual Free Turkey Trot will start at the fairgrounds. At the finish line there will be pumpkin pie, hot chocolate and coffee provided by Under the Sun. There is no registration or fees.