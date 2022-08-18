List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend

This week attend the Unity in the Community multicultural celebration, the Spokane Valley flea market, or the Brews and Views at Vista House in Mt. Spokane.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s.

Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel and Spokane Valley flea market. Other events taking place are the Backstreet Boys concert, Brews and Views at Vista House in Mt. Spokane and a fun night full of laughs at the Spokane Comedy Club.

Here is the list of events you can attend this weekend in Spokane:

Unity In the Community

Unity in the Community multicultural celebration event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

Unity in the Community showcases Spokane’s diversity and brings the entire community together based on respect, trust and collaboration.

You can watch live cultural performances, wander the different booths and have lunch. There will be activities for all ages and free school supplies and bike helmets for kids while supplies last.

Backstreet Boys concert

Backstreet Boys are back at the Spokane Arena on Sunday, Aug. 21

The forthcoming run of the Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour is the second North American leg of the tour, which has become one of the group’s most extensive arena tours in 18 years.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and the doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets prices range from $24.50 to $29.50.

Brews and Views at Vista House

Join the best views in the region at the tippy-top of Mt. Spokane. Vista House will be pouring the best summer selections from local breweries including beer and seltzers. Enjoy a cold beverage and a snack after a day playing on the mountain this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Spokane Comedy Club

This week, Adam Conover will be performing at the Spokane Comedy Club from Thursday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 20. Adam calls himself an investigative comedian. He was the writer and actor in the tv show “Adam Ruins Everything” on TruTV. Now, he’s bringing his comedic stylings to the stage in Spokane. Tickets for the shows range from $20-$35.

Story Time at the Carrousel

Story Time at the Carrousel is an early literacy activity designed to spark and engage young imaginations with stories, songs and preschool activities. Attendees can ride the carousel for $1. The Story Time takes place at the Looff Carrousel party room at 11 a.m. every Friday.

Spokane Valley mall flea market

Go shopping this Saturday and stop by The Great Northwest Vendor Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The flea market takes place at 6206 E. Trent in Spokane Valley. Enjoy products and items from 150 indoor vendors and 25 outdoor vendors. You can find vintage items, handmade items, toys, furniture, plants, candles and thousands of other treasures.

