Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend

This week has the Tacos y Tequila festival, the annual Idaho Fair, a Spokane Indians Special Olympics fundraising game, and pets with their Paws in the Pool.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?

Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat.

Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration promoting diversity in downtown, the annual Idaho Fair, a Fairy fantasy festival, or attend the Spokane Indians Special Olympics fundraising game. You can also take your furry friend to the Paws in the Pool event in Spokane Valley.

Here is the list of events you can attend this weekend in Spokane:

Tacos y Tequila 2nd annual Festival

The second annual Tacos y Tequila Festival is coming back to Spokane Main Avenue for two days this weekend.

The festival takes place on 618 West Main Ave from Saturday, Aug. 27 starting at 1-10 p.m., through Sunday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. People can enjoy food, live music, cultural performances, local vendors and more.

The Tacos y Tequila Festival is a family oriented event and some of the funds generated during the two days event will help fund scholarships for local college students.

North Idaho State Fair

This weekend attend the annual North Idaho State Fair located at 4056 North Government Way in Coeur d'Alene.

The theme of the North Idaho State Fair this year is “Salute to a Century.” The first fair was in 1922 at Kootenai County. For a time, it was held where McEuen Park now sits.

This year's lineup will feature concerts, a carnival, monster trucks, a rodeo and all the food and drink one might wish for, along with 200 commercial vendors, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

4-Hers will be showing off their horses, sheep, goats and pigs, and the draft horses will make an appearance.

Games of skill await, as well as endless entertainment with the likes of a lumberjack show, a wild west show, and magicians and hypnotists.

For the kids, there’s a fun zone, remote cars, a petting zoo and of course, the rides.

For those who like tradition, the vintage agriculture equipment and the Idaho Forest Group sawmill exhibit, quilts, photography, flowers and fruits will be popular.

Music lovers will enjoy the different decades of entertainment. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the Carnival at 2 p.m. People can buy tickets at the gate or online.

Fairy Fest

This Saturday, attend the Fairy Festa-Free Fantasy Festival on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spokane Gallery on 409 South Dishman Mica Rd.

Enjoy a day filled with creating crafts, playing in bubbles, visiting the Fairy Oracle, making music, and you can complete a quest to get a reward from the Fairy Queen. Over 45 fantasy, crystal and magical vendors will be available at the fest. Wear a costume for special discounts at Spokane gallery.

Paws in the Pool party

Bring your furry friend to the Valley Mission Pool during the Paws in the Pool event this Sunday.

Dogs must be six months or older, have updated vaccination records, be spayed or neutered and must be friendly. Only two dogs are allowed per owner.

The Paws in the Pool event takes place on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. for smaller dogs 65 pounds or under, and from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for bigger dogs 66 pounds or over. Cost for the entry is $5. Click here to register your dog. Spaces are limited.

The Valley Mission pool is located at 11123 East Mission Ave. in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Comedy Club

This weekend, Dustin Nickerson and Kelsey Cook will be performing at the Spokane Comedy Club.

Kelsey is the daughter of an International Yo-Yo Champion and a Professional Foosball player, which made for a humor-filled life at a young age. She regularly appears as a guest on Opie and Jimmy and The Sam Roberts Show on Sirius. She will be performing from Thursday to Saturday. Tickets for the shows range from $15-$25.

Dustin is an in demand comic on the rise. He’s currently touring the country and was recently featured by Kevin Hart on Comedy Central’s Hart of the City. Dustin describes himself as “the world’s most average person” but is far from it when on stage. He brings you into his life through his humor about the struggles of parenting, marriage, and being generally annoyed by most people. He will be performing on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Entry tickets are $20.





Spokane Indians Fundraising Game for the Special Olympics

This Saturday, Aug. 27, the Spokane Pacers will take on the Fairchild Tankers at 10 a.m. at the Avista Stadium.

Support the team for a unified exhibition softball game with players from the Spokane Indians, Fairchild Tankers and Spokane's newest Special Olympics team, the Pacers!

The event is free and all proceeds from donations and jersey sales will go to Special Olympics Washington. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the game starts at 10 a.m.

Knitting Factory Concert Night

Singer and songwriter Poutyface will be returning to the Knitting Factory Spokane on Sunday, Aug. 28 to open for The Score and Dreamers.

Come to the Knitting Factory on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. to have a fun night full of music. Tickers are $25 and for sale on the Ticketmaster website.

Wonder Saturday Farmers Market

The Wonder Saturday Market supports small farmers and the community. The market’s emphasis is on locally grown farm produce. People can enjoy entertainment, street food vendors, prepared food, and work from juried local artisans during the farmers market.

