Spokane Lilac Festival events taking place this weeek

The Spokane Lilac Festival Association is hosting the Sixth Annual Lilac Legacy Art Show on Monday, May 16, at 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Lilac festivities continue on the streets of Spokane for the 84th time.

After the Junior Lilac Parade tradition on Saturday in downtown Spokane, more festivities continue this Monday, May 16 and culminate with the Torchlight Parade on Saturday, May 21.

The Spokane Lilac Festival Association will host the Sixth Annual Lilac Legacy Art Show on Monday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at Nectar Catering and Events, located at 120 N Stevens. The exhibition features works from local artists and the selection of the 2023 Official Festival Artist.

Here are other events taking place during the Spokane Lilac Festival:

President's Gala : Friday, May 20 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel. The cost to attend the event is $100 per person.

Friday, May 20 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel. The cost to attend the event is $100 per person. Queen's Luncheon : Friday, May 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at DoubleTree Hotel. The cost to enter is $50 per person.

Friday, May 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at DoubleTree Hotel. The cost to enter is $50 per person. Food Truck Festival at the Riverfront Park Howard Street Bridge: 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. People will enjoy truck food and a sampling of Spokane’s best mobile food trucks.

11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. People will enjoy truck food and a sampling of Spokane’s best mobile food trucks. Spokane Lilac Festival Brewster : Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $35, and VIP tickets are $45.

Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $35, and VIP tickets are $45. Cruzin's the Falls Car Show : Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The show takes place from Spokane Falls Blvd to Stevens to Post. Vehicle registration cost $10.

: Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The show takes place from Spokane Falls Blvd to Stevens to Post. Vehicle registration cost $10. 84th annual Lilac Festival Torchlight parade: the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on Saturday, May 21 at 7:45 p.m.