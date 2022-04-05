Korn announces 18-date summer U.S. tour with Evanescence, includes stop in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two of rock's longstanding bands, Korn and Evanescence, are teaming up for a 2022 U.S. tour, which includes a stop at the Spokane Arena on Tuesday, Sept.13. The two bands will hit the road for a month-long outing starting this summer.
The band will be accompanied by special guests varying across select dates in an 18-city tour across the U.S. that will kick off on August 16 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
The tour will be making stops across the U.S. in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more before wrapping up in three cities in Washington, starting with Spokane on Sept. 13. The band will also visit Auburn on Sept. 15 and Ridgefield on Sept. 16.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. and will be available online at TicketWest.com. Prices for the Korn with Evanescence concert will be set at $29.50 to $125.
Evanescence announced the tour with its fellow band Korn on its Twitter account and issued the following statement:
"The chances we’ve had to play with Korn over the years are special, a part of our history," Evanescence said on the post. "We are honored [to] go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. WE ARE READY."
