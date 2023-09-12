King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard to play at the Gorge

The genre-juggling Australian band will visit Qunicy's Gorge Amphitheatre as part of their 2024 Marathon Tour.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The popular Australian band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will be performing a limited number of shows for their new 2024 Marathon Tour. Quincy's Gorge Amphitheatre is one of the first four stops outside of New York, Illinois and Texas.

The band's show at the Gorge will take place on Sept. 14, 2024.

Pre-sale for the new tour dates start Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8:00 a.m. for Gizzymail subscribers and Friday, Sept. 15 at 9:00 a.m. for the general public.

Known for their hit albums "Nonagon Infinity," "Flying Microtonal Banana" and "Butterfly 3000," King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will perform three-hour marathon sets.

