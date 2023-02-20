Kevin Pollack performing at Northern Quest

Pollack hits the stage on April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Long-time comedian and film actor Kevin Pollack is coming to the Northern Quest Resort and Casino in early April.

Named one of Comedy Central's “Top 100 Comedians of All Time," Pollack will hit the stage on April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The comedian began his career in San Francisco and worked to land gigs on late-night shows, stand-up specials and on-screen roles in film and television. He's since starred in more than 80 films, but is best known for his impressions of other celebrities and stand-up routines.

Ticket prices range from $39-$69. They are available online on Northern Quest's website. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

For more information on Northern Quest's events, click here.

