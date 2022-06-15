Here are the city buildings in Spokane that will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth

The Juneteenth holiday falls on Sunday, June 19, which will be observed on the following Monday. Here are the Spokane city buildings that will be closed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some Spokane City facilities are closing in observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. This year the Juneteenth holiday falls on Sunday, June 19, for that reason, Juneteenth will be observed on Monday, June 20.

Some Spokane federal facilities will remain open while others will be closed. Here is the list of Spokane City facilities closing on Monday in observance of Juneteenth:

Spokane City Hall will be closed On Monday, June 20, but My Spokane 311 employees will be available via phone and online.

Spokane Municipal Court will be closed

All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed

Spokane City Council is not scheduled to meet Monday. Council meetings will resume on Monday, June 27, with a 3:30 p.m. briefing session and 6 p.m. legislative session.

On-street parking meters will not require payments on Monday. Garbage and recycling pickup will operate as usual. The Waste-to-Energy facility will be open as well as all Spokane Riverfront Park attractions.

Some celebrations will be hosted in Spokane to commemorate the holiday. The Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition (INWJC) will be hosting the 11th Annual Juneteenth Weekend Celebration from June 17-19. During the celebrations, the coalition will be cultivating, educating, and celebrating African American Emancipation, history, and culture. On Saturday, June 18, the coalition will be hosting movie in the park from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Underhill Park. Praise in the Park and Father's Day Brunch will be taking place on Sunday, June 19.