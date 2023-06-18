Juneteenth celebration centered around inclusive gaming event, grand opening

Event organizers said there is "something for everyone" at this event.

SEATTLE — Aiming to bring all community members together on Juneteenth, TimeKnot Games is hosting a grand opening event at Rainier Arts and Cultural Center in Seattle.

The goal of the Monday, June 19, event is to celebrate creativity, inclusivity, and the spirit of Juneteenth.

"We are excited to host the grand opening event on Juneteenth, a day that holds deep significance in the fight to abolish slavery and promote freedom," says Cody Lestelle, founder of TimeKnot Games. "Our goal is to create a more accessible and inclusive gaming landscape by encouraging diverse voices to participate in game creation and storytelling."

Lestelle said the event has something for everyone.

The event will feature inspiring keynote speeches by Nisi Shawl, an award-winning local Afrofuturist author, and Big Chief Shaka Zulu, Head of the Golden Feather Hunters, a Black Masking Tribe of New Orleans. The TimeKnot team said these perspectives on Afro-Indigenous futures and the evolution of consciousness within the diaspora will offer unique insights to attendees.

The event runs from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Rainier Arts and Cultural Center at 3515 South Alaska Street in Seattle.

The event is free to everyone.