This week attend one of many events happening for the Juneteenth Celebration and Father's Day. On Monday, June 19 the entrance to any Washington park is free.

SPOKANE, Wash. —

This week, attend one of the many events happening for the Juneteenth Celebration and Father's Day. You can also explore other exciting events, including the Terrain Bazaar, Parade of Paws, a Spokane Indians game or a farmers market.

Here is the full list of events:

Juneteenth Celebrations

Attend the following Juneteenth celebrations taking place in Spokane this weekend:

Saturday, June 17

This Saturday, attend the Juneteenth Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Community Center.

The event will feature live music, food, giveaways, games and more. The event is free and open for anyone that wants to join.

The Martin Luther King Community Center is located at 500 S. Stone St. in Spokane.

Sunday, June 18

Attend the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) to watch Juneteenth: A Celebration of Resistance film.

The film will be featured at the Auditorium E.A. Johnston from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The film runs on a loop all day and highlights the historic date of June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the enslaved African Americans of their freedom and the end of the Civil War.

This momentous occasion has been celebrated by African Americans for 155 years as Juneteenth. Attendees will experience a compilation of short videos courtesy of Smithsonian Institution Affiliations and The National Museum of African American History and Culture.

In addition, on Monday, June 19, in celebration of Juneteenth, the entrance to any Washington park is free.

Dad's Day Dash at Manito Park

The Dad's Day Dash is the Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) annual 5k fun run and walk held on Father's Day at Manito Park.

The race starts at 9 a.m. and people can also register for a virtual race. The event is fun and family-friendly, focusing on supporting Spokane County's only community action agency nonprofit.

All prices for virtual participants and family categories include a free shirt. To register, click here.

Virtual runners can do their race sometime during the weekend of June 16-18. They can walk, jog or run a one-mile or 5k route. In-person participants will have a mass start at 9 a.m. and one-mile participants will start directly after the 5k start.

The race start line is near the Park Bench Cafe, The finish line and registration area are at the picnic benches near the playground at Lower Manito.

Terrain Bazaar

Terrain's Bazaar is this weekend and River Park Square will be hosting a kid area inside the atrium. There will be fun activities for all.

People will find a variety of handcrafted goods, including visual art, clothing, jewelry, ceramics, skincare, home goods, paper goods, and more. The event takes place on both Main Avenue and Post Street in the heart of downtown.

And if thousands of swoon-worthy items weren't enough, there will be music, food and family-friendly activities.

Kid's area activities include the following:

Design-your-own Frisbee activity, from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Giant Bubbles by Mobius Discovery Center, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Games for all ages take place from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Face painting, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Take-home Caricature sketches by Donzell Milam, from 3-6 p.m.

Musical lineup:

Lucas Brown Band

Caleb Brown

August to August

Carter Hudson

Spilt Milk

Rosie Cerquone Band

Truehoods

Stephanie Bogue

Parade of Paws

Spokane Humane Society’s 20th Annual Parade of Paws is taking place on June 17.

The 2-4 mile walk is to raise funds in support of the SHS animals awaiting their forever homes. People can bring their kids and fur babies and enjoy music, food, drinks, and a vendor fair.

The event will be taking place in the SHS main shelter, located at 6607 N Havana. You can register here.

Spokane Indians game

Spend Father's Day attending Spokane Indians game this Sunday.

This Sunday, June 18, the Spokane Indians will be playing against Eugene Emeralds.

After the game, enjoy the fabulous Saturday Night Fireworks show. Click here to get tickets.





Farmers Markets

Attend one of many farmers' markets taking place this weekend. Here is a list:

Spokane Farmers Market: Takes place every Saturday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Coeur d'Alene Park.

Takes place every Saturday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Coeur d'Alene Park. Liberty Lake Farmers Market: Takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m.

Takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1421 N Meadowood Lane, in Liberty Lake.

The West End Monday Night Market: The market takes place at 5 p.m. on Mondays, from June 5 - Sept. 25. It is located at 1318 W 1st Ave., in Spokane

The market takes place at 5 p.m. on Mondays, from June 5 - Sept. 25. It is located at 1318 W 1st Ave., in Spokane Northeast Hillyard Farmers Market: It takes place every Monday from June to July. The market is located at 4001 N Cook St. in Spokane. It is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED STORIES: City of Spokane announces Juneteenth closures

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.