Julyamsh Powwow cancelled for second year in a row due to COVID-19 pandemic

WORLEY, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Casino announced the cancellation of this year’s Julyamsh powwow on Wednesday due to the continued risk of COVID-19.

The powwow is held annually in July and is one of the largest powwows in the nation. The event was also cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and it was originally believed the event would return in 2021.

“As we continue to implement health and safety precautions during this pandemic we have decided to cancel this year’s event due to its size and the fact that so many travel from all over the country for it,” Coeur d’Alene Casino CEO Laura Penney said in a press release.

In 2020, Julyamsh was going to be held on property near the Coeur d’Alene Casino for the very first time. The event was help at the Greyhound Park in Post Falls for 17 year before moving to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds.