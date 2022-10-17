Journey and TOTO coming to Spokane in April 2023

The concert will have a night of hits as the legendary bands make their way across the country.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Multi-hit rock band Journey is hitting the Spokane Arena stage in April 2023.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will make their way through 38 stops on their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 tour all over North America. Their setlist will feature the hits, including chart-topping, world wide songs like "Don't Stop Believin”,"Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more.

Their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour will have all members of Journey there, including founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass).

Alongside Journey, TOTO will join the band on all of its tour stops, performing hits such as “Rosanna”, “Africa” and “Hold the Line” on all concert dates.

The show will be at the Spokane Arena on April 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $149.50. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. local time at TicketsWest.com.

For more information on Journey, check out their website here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.