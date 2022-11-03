Coeur d'Alene 'Journey to the North Pole' marks 25 years

Tickets are on sale for this tradition that has been named one of America’s top holiday attractions.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises and The Coeur d'Alene Resort are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Journey to the North Pole Cruises, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Tickets are on sale for this tradition that has been named one of America’s top holiday attractions.

The 2022 Journey to the North Pole Program, part of The Coeur d’Alene Resort’s annual Holiday Light Show, kicks off with "Santa’s Sneak Peek Week Cruises" from Nov. 15-23.

Journey to the North Pole Cruises begin Nov. 24 and continue through Jan. 2. It takes guests across Lake Coeur d’Alene to view holiday light displays and visit Santa Claus and his elves at his waterfront toy workshop, where he speaks to each child by name and fireworks fill the sky.

Overnight packages and deluxe private cruises are available.

The annual lighting ceremony in front of The Coeur d'Alene Resort is set for Nov. 25.

"Experience the magic as we flip the switch and light up the lake with over 1.5 million Christmas lights and the most magnificent holiday fireworks display in the Pacific Northwest," a press release said.

Tickets for all cruises can be booked at cdacruises.com or at 208-292-5670. Overnight packages at The Coeur d’Alene Resort can be booked at cdaresort.com or 855-923-8217.