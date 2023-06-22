The official Johnny Cash concert experience comes to First Interstate

The audience can anticipate an evening with a live band and singers that accompany a video of Johnny from "The Johnny Cash TV Show."

SPOKANE, Wash. — In January 2024, Johnny Cash fans will get to experience songs and stories from the legend like never before.

The First Interstate Center for the Arts will hold Johnny Cash- The Official Concert Experience.

The audience can anticipate an evening with a live band and singers that accompany a video of Johnny from "The Johnny Cash TV Show."

Attendees will be able to revisit iconic and familiar hits such as, "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ring of Fire," and "I Walk the Line."

Tickets range from $30 to $75 and go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets click here.

