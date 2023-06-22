x
The official Johnny Cash concert experience comes to First Interstate

The audience can anticipate an evening with a live band and singers that accompany a video of Johnny from "The Johnny Cash TV Show."
Credit: First Interstate Center for the Arts

SPOKANE, Wash. — In January 2024, Johnny Cash fans will get to experience songs and stories from the legend like never before. 

The First Interstate Center for the Arts will hold Johnny Cash- The Official Concert Experience. 

Attendees will be able to revisit iconic and familiar hits such as, "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ring of Fire," and "I Walk the Line." 

Tickets range from $30 to $75 and go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets click here.

 

