Comedian Jim Jefferies to make tour stop in Spokane

The comedian is bringing his “Give ‘Em What They Want” tour to the Inland Northwest in May 2024.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Australian comedian Jim Jefferies is making his way to the Inland Northwest as part of his "Give ‘Em What They Want" Comedy Tour.

The Spokane First Interstate Center for the Arts (FICA) will host Jim Jefferies on May 2, 2024. Tickets for the tour range in price from $49.75 to $89.75.

Jefferies first hit the comedy stage performing at festivals early in his career. His work eventually took him from the stage to the screen, acting in films and shows. He’s also released several comedy specials on Netflix and hosts a podcast called “I Don’t Know About That.”

The "Give ‘Em What They Want" Comedy Tour will make 14 other stops around the U.S. and all over the world.

Tickets go on sale starting Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

