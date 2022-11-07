Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Spokane

Jeff Dunham is making a comeback tour after the pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Spokane on May 1, 2023, for the Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour.

Jeff Dunham's puppets and comedy acts have led him to sold-out global concert tours, broadcast specials, status as a best-selling author, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. His comedy touches on multiple aspects of American life. With nine puppets accompanying him on tour, he's got plenty to talk about this time around.

The one-night show will feature the comedian and nine different puppets, all saying things no one else would dare to say. From his first ventriloquist dummy to his latest global tour, he's been entertaining crowds all over the world.

Tickets go on sale on TicketsWest starting Nov. 14. Prices range from $55 to $155.

For more information on Jeff Dunham, and other tour dates, click here.

