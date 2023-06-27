Jason Mraz performs at Northern Quest July 17

Mraz released his newest album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, in February and is now taking the album on the road.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tickets could be yours to see Jason Mraz July 17th.

Jason Mraz, the GRAMMY Award-winning singer, will be performing at Northern Quest Casino in July.

Mraz released his newest album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, in February and is now taking the album on the road.

Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride shows the artist reuniting with producer Martin Terefe (Coldplay, Train, Mike Posner), his collaborator on We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things, which features such memorable hits as “I’m Yours” and “Lucky.”

Tickets start at $39.50 and you can click here for more information.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.