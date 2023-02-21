Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit coming to the Fox Theater

Award winning artist Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will release a new album titled "Weathervanes" on June 9. The band will visit Spokane in July.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform at The Fox Theater with special guest Deer Tick in July.

Award winning artist Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will release a new album titled Weathervanes, on June 9. The album will be the first since 2020's album Reunions. It was written and produced by Isbell, and it features 13 brand-new tracks.

The album is a collection of grown-up songs about adult love, change, the danger of nostalgia, the interrogation of myths, cruelty, regret and redemption.

“There is something about boundaries on this record,” Isbell, said. “As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you’re growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself.”

The bands' top songs along their trajectory include 'Palmetto Rose,' 'Flying Over Water,' 'Something to Love,' and 'Tour of Duty,' to mention others.

Deer Tick, an American alternative rock-folk band, will also perform during the concert. Some of its top songs include 'Baltimore Blues No.1,' 'Twenty Miles,' 'Ashamed,' 'These Old Shoes,' to mention others.

The concert at the Fox will take place on Wednesday, July 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

