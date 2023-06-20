Ironman Coeur d'Alene triathlon returns June 25th

During the race, attendants will go through the 140.6-mile race that includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene will host its 20th annual Ironman triathlon on Sunday, June 25.

The race will start at Coeur d'Alene City Park and Beach and finish between First and Second Street on Sherman Avenue in Coeur d'Alene.

The course for the full triathlon would remain the same, but participants would essentially run the half-Ironman course twice. The race itself is about 140.6 miles. The duration of the event will be much longer than the half-Ironman and participants will have 17 hours to complete the race.

During the race, attendants will go through the 140.6-mile race that includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run.

"Not only will your race experience be one that you will remember for your entire life, but I am confident that you will want to keep coming back after you meet our first-class volunteers and spend time in our incredible community,' Ironman Race Director Zach Ukich said in a statement.

Ironman started in Coeur d'Alene in 2003 and was a huge hit. A half-Ironman was added in 2016 and held again in 2017 alongside the full race. The city ended the contract for the full Ironman in 2017 due to declining participation from both athletes and volunteers. However, it returned in 2021.

Registration for this year's event is already closed.

Athlete check-in

All athletes must check in during the designated athlete check-in hours here. Check-in will be in the Ironman Village and will not be available on Saturday or on race day.

Athletes must bring their photo ID and active registration QR code to check in on Thursday, June 22, from 12:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Race timing and cut-offs

All athletes will have 17 hours to complete the entire race once they cross the timing mat at the swim start, subject to intermediate cut-offs as listed in the Athlete Guide. Anyone who does not complete the event in 17 hours or who does not reach the intermediate cut-off locations by the specified times will be designated as 'did not finish' (DNF) in the official results.

Aid station stops, transitions, etc., will be included in the total elapsed time. Check here the course map for the event.

Road closures

The race will lead to pre-race-road closures. From Lakeside Avenue/ North West Boulevard to 2nd Street will be closed Saturday, June 24, at 6 a.m. and will reopen Monday, June 26 at noon.

Check here the following traffic impact information:

Below are some steps to ensure you are protected from the sun at the race:

Shower the night before your race. After drying off, apply sunscreen.

On race day, apply sunscreen all over your body, even parts that are covered by your racing kit.

Race numbers can be applied over sunscreen. Just wait a few minutes after the application.

Reapply sunscreen before the bike and run.

