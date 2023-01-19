Inland Northwest RV Show rolls into Spokane

This year's show includes more than 175,000 square feet that have RVs across every building on the fairgrounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash — The Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale officially kicks off its 35th year at the Spokane County Fairgrounds this afternoon.

RV sales were one of the few booming industries during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Show organizers say that the positive trend has continued in Spokane over the last year.

“We’ve got 50 lakes within 25 miles of here,” said co-promoter Steve Cody. “You can have a family vacation every single weekend,”.

Cody ran the RV show for 34 years before his son Chris took over the position.

Over the years, he’s seen the show grow to major heights.

“It’s the largest RV show between Seattle and Minneapolis. There are six dealers here.” Cody said.

This year's show includes more than 175,000 square feet that have RVs across every building on the fairgrounds.

Cody expects large crowds to visit throughout the weekend.

Tickets will be available at the door and the show continues until January 22nd.

“The memories you’re going to make in an RV are huge,” said Cody.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.