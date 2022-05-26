Those who prefer to spend the weekend in the Inland Northwest will have a variety of events to choose from.

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to an American Automobile Association (AAA) study, more than 39 million people, 2.5% of them from Washington, are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the 2022 Memorial Day holiday weekend, 3 million more than in 2021.

However, those who prefer to spend the weekend in the Inland Northwest will have a variety of events to choose from.

Here are the Memorial Day events taking place across the Inland Northwest this weekend:

Saturday, May 28

Second Annual Race to Remember 5k

The second annual Race to Remember 5K Fun Run is happening on Saturday at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane, a new location as of 2022.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Meals on Wheels Spokane.

The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Fairmount Memorial Park. Participants will run or walk through the designated racecourse, complete with more than 1,500 full-size American flags.

Registration for the race will take place between 7:30-8:30 a.m.

To sign up for the race or get more information, click here.

Sunday, May 29

Mama's Take and Bake Dinners Free Spaghetti

Mama's Take and Bake Dinners, located off Northwest Boulevard in Spokane, is offering free spaghetti to veterans on Sunday. Join them between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free meal.

Salute to Service benefit concert

The Salute to Service benefit concert, car show and beer garden will take place at Greenwood Memorial Terrace on Sunday evening. The Heather King Band will be performing, Gents Car Club will be showing off their cars and the beer garden will be serving beer from Mountain Lakes Brewing Company.

Fairmount Memorial Association will be providing free hotdogs and popcorn while supplies last. Bring your lawn chair and blanket and enjoy good music, and fellowship. Plus, an amazing view of Spokane from the top of Greenwood Memorial Terrace (211 N Government Way).

All donations and proceeds benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.

For more information, click here.

Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day)

Third Annual Heroes' Breakfast

Heritage Funeral & Cremation will be hosting the Third Annual Heroes’ breakfast outdoors at Riverside Memorial Park in Spokane. The breakfast is free for veterans and service personnel and $3 for all others.

All proceeds benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank. At 10 a.m., join the American Legion Riders for a flag cruise through Riverside Memorial Park and Fairmount Memorial Park.

For more information, click here.

Post Falls Memorial Day Ceremony