Things 2 Do | Inland Northwest Events Sept. 22 - Sept. 24

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall is at our doorstep and plenty of events are ringing in the pumpkin spice, colorful leaves and stylish sweaters in the Inland Northwest.
The weekend weather is cool and clear, making way for next week's incoming rain. This weekend, head out to the Fall Harvest Festival at Green Bluff, smell the dahlias or enjoy live music in Coeur d'Alene!
Here's a list of events going on around the Inland Northwest.
Northwest BachFest
- When: Friday, Sept. 22 | 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
- Where: Museum of Arts and Culture Auditorium in Spokane, WA
- Admission: Free
Grammy Award-winning artists the Catalyst String Quartet and cellist Zuill Bailey are celebrating diversity with a free concert at the MAX auditorium. Admission is free.
Beck's Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival
- When: Saturday Sept. 23 to Oct. 29
- Where: 9919 E Greenbluff Rd in Colbert, WA
- Admission: Free, Reservations recommended
An Inland Northwest favorite is back for autumn! With pumpkin donuts, apple cider, Funland and more, people can enjoy activities from every corner of Green Bluff.
Dahlia Festival Spokane
- When: Saturday, Sept. 23 | 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: The Rosarium in Spokane, WA
- Admission: Free
The 2nd Spokane Dahlia Festival has flower crowns, plant sales and crafts classes galore. The event will also have live music, art vendors and food trucks. Check out the displays and learn more about dahlias!
Kids' Health Fair
- When: Saturday, Sept. 23 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Shoshone Medical Center Health & Wellness Center Outdoor Fitness Park in Smelterville, ID
- Admission: Free
This health resource fair is helping kids stay healthy this upcoming winter! Kids can get one coat per child and free hot dogs and snacks will be provided. People can even win a bike and other prizes!
For more information on the event click here.
Pend Oreille Harvest Festival 2023
- When: Saturday, Sept. 23 - Sunday, Sept. 24
- Where: Oldtown Rotary Park, in Oldtown, ID
- Admission: Free
Kick off the fall with the Pend Oreille Harvest Festival! Live music, relay races and other events are planned for the Proceeds to the event will go directly to the Wildfire Emergency Response Fund.
For more information on the event click here.
Autumn Affair & Annual Fundraiser
- When: Sunday, Sept. 24
- Where: Music Observatory, in Coeur d'Alene, ID
- Admission: Adults $35 | Students & Children $10, | Families $60
Enjoy live music from the Coeur d'Alene Music Conservatory! A classic twist on Oktoberfest, the program will also have a taste of Bavaria with bratwurst, cider and German chocolate cake.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.