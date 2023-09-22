Things 2 Do | Inland Northwest Events Sept. 22 - Sept. 24

From dahlias to pumpkins, fall events are underway in the Inland Northwest!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall is at our doorstep and plenty of events are ringing in the pumpkin spice, colorful leaves and stylish sweaters in the Inland Northwest.

The weekend weather is cool and clear, making way for next week's incoming rain. This weekend, head out to the Fall Harvest Festival at Green Bluff, smell the dahlias or enjoy live music in Coeur d'Alene!

Here's a list of events going on around the Inland Northwest.

Northwest BachFest

When: Friday, Sept. 22 | 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.



Friday, Sept. 22 | 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Where: Museum of Arts and Culture Auditorium in Spokane, WA

Museum of Arts and Culture Auditorium in Spokane, WA Admission: Free

Grammy Award-winning artists the Catalyst String Quartet and cellist Zuill Bailey are celebrating diversity with a free concert at the MAX auditorium. Admission is free.

For more information on the event, click here.

Next weekend (Sept. 22-24) BachFest offers three exciting concerts featuring Grammy-award winning artists the Catalyst... Posted by Northwest Bach Festival on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Beck's Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival

When: Saturday Sept. 23 to Oct. 29



Saturday Sept. 23 to Oct. 29 Where: 9919 E Greenbluff Rd in Colbert, WA

9919 E Greenbluff Rd in Colbert, WA Admission: Free, Reservations recommended

An Inland Northwest favorite is back for autumn! With pumpkin donuts, apple cider, Funland and more, people can enjoy activities from every corner of Green Bluff.

For more information on the event, click here.

Dahlia Festival Spokane

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 | 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 23 | 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: The Rosarium in Spokane, WA

The Rosarium in Spokane, WA Admission: Free

The 2nd Spokane Dahlia Festival has flower crowns, plant sales and crafts classes galore. The event will also have live music, art vendors and food trucks. Check out the displays and learn more about dahlias!

For more information on the event, click here.

Make this Dahlia Bouquet at the #spokanedahliafestival this Sat 9/23 at 11am with Joy Smith from @sullivanfamilyfarms... Posted by Rosarium Garden Center and Event Venue on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Kids' Health Fair

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 23 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Shoshone Medical Center Health & Wellness Center Outdoor Fitness Park in Smelterville, ID

Shoshone Medical Center Health & Wellness Center Outdoor Fitness Park in Smelterville, ID Admission: Free

This health resource fair is helping kids stay healthy this upcoming winter! Kids can get one coat per child and free hot dogs and snacks will be provided. People can even win a bike and other prizes!

For more information on the event click here.

Pend Oreille Harvest Festival 2023

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 - Sunday, Sept. 24



Saturday, Sept. 23 - Sunday, Sept. 24 Where: Oldtown Rotary Park, in Oldtown, ID

Oldtown Rotary Park, in Oldtown, ID Admission: Free

Kick off the fall with the Pend Oreille Harvest Festival! Live music, relay races and other events are planned for the Proceeds to the event will go directly to the Wildfire Emergency Response Fund.

For more information on the event click here.

Still room for both vendors and teams. All donations and vendor fees will go to the Wildfire Emergency Response Fund to... Posted by Pend Oreille Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Autumn Affair & Annual Fundraiser

When: Sunday, Sept. 24



Sunday, Sept. 24 Where: Music Observatory , in Coeur d'Alene, ID

, in Coeur d'Alene, ID Admission: Adults $35 | Students & Children $10, | Families $60

Enjoy live music from the Coeur d'Alene Music Conservatory! A classic twist on Oktoberfest, the program will also have a taste of Bavaria with bratwurst, cider and German chocolate cake.

For more information on the event, click here.

Don't miss our Autumn Affair, an Oktoberfest style celebration with live music and a taste of Bavaria this Sunday, Sept.... Posted by Music Conservatory of CdA on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

