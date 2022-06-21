Alternative metal band 'In This Moment' bringing their Blood 10-year anniversary tour to Spokane

The alternative metal band will be performing at The Podium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 6 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Alternative metal band In This Moment is bringing their Blood 10-year anniversary tour to Spokane in October with special guests.

In This Moment, an American rock band formed by singer Maria Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth in 2005, will perform at The Podium on Saturday, Oct.1, 2022, at 6 p.m.

The band will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of their gold-certified album Blood with special guests including Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs.

After forming in Albany in 2005, the band’s 2007 debut Beautiful Tragedy quickly made them a metal festival staple and the opening act of choice for bands like Megadeth and Rob Zombie.

Their third album, 2010’s A Star-Crossed Wasteland, was a crossover success, landing at No. 1 on the Independent Albums chart and spawning a hit with “The Promise”.

Fans will enjoy the band's most famous songs like "Black Wedding," "Adrenalize," "Blood," "The In-Between," and "Roots."

Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50 and go on sale starting Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. at TicketsWest.com.

The band will also visit more than 40 states including, Oregon, Idaho, and Nevada. The band will also be performing in Seattle on Oct. 3 at the Paramount Theatre.

