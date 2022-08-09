Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center groundbreaking ceremony taking place Saturday

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. on the recently purchased property located at 13609 E. Mansfield Ave.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One year after the plans were announced, a groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Saturday for the construction of the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center (ICSVPAC).

The 59,000-square-foot ICSVPAC will be the home of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre (SVST). It will be located on a five-acre parcel of land along the Interstate 90 corridor between Evergreen and Sullivan.

The ICSVPAC recently finalized the purchase of the five-acre parcel of land. Spokane-based Garco Construction has been contracted to build the art center and will begin construction work this fall. The final competition of the ICSVPAC is expected to be finalized on June 1, 2024.

According to a press release, the facility will cost $48 million that private donors will fund. The initial cost to build the art center facility was $36 million, but the price increased this year due to labor costs, supply chain issues and inflation.

The state-of-the-art performing center will be a three-story facility housing a 500-seat main stage, a 200-seat flexible studio theatre, an acting conservatory for area youth , and event and business meeting space.

"With the community’s support, this privately funded legacy project will bring bright new opportunities to the region through the two theaters, the Acting Conservatory and event spaces," Georgia Oxford, Capital campaign manager said in a statement.

The ICSVPAC will not only bring people together but will also benefit Spokane artistically and economically.

“The Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center will not only contribute to the Inland Northwest in professionally artistic and cultural ways, it will be a huge influence on hospitality, tourism and economic growth," Managing Director Dr. Marnie Rorholm, said in a statement.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. on the recently purchased property located at 13609 E. Mansfield Ave., next to the Tru by Hilton near Mirabeau Park.

During the event, Spokane Valley Summer Theatre performers will be singing two inspirational songs, Coeur d’Alene Casino will be performing a land blessing and an SVST tradition before each show.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.