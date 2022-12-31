How to catch the New Year's Eve fireworks show and other fun events in Spokane

The free 15-minute show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. to accommodate families with younger children, according to the city.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As 2022 comes to a close, many Spokane locals are looking to celebrate the upcoming new year with a blast!

In addition to the fireworks show, Spokanites can also enjoy a wide variety of events to celebrate the new year:

DJ Night at Numerica Skate Ribbon: A DJ will perform live music as families skate along the Numerica Skate Ribbon. This all-ages event starts at 6 p.m.

Masterclass Big Band's 'Swingin' in the New Year: The MasterClass Big Band will be playing all of their classic holiday numbers at the Spokane Knitting Factory from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Q Year's Eve at Northern Quest Resort and Casino: At 11 a.m., families can take a walk through Questmas Village, a free, interactive holiday display. For those leaving the kids at home, the party starts at 7 p.m.in the Pavilion with live music until 1 a.m.

Midnight On the River at the Ruby River Hotel: For lovers of blues, country and bluegrass, artist Sammy Eubanks will play his hits as concertgoers dance their way into 2023. This event starts at 8 p.m. and lasts until 12:30 a.m.

