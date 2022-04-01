Spokane Hoopfest opens volunteer registration

Spokane Hoopfest lists 13 different volunteer opportunities available for the 3on3 tournament, scheduled for June 25-26, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Hoopfest 2022 has opened registration for volunteer positions. The event says it takes 3,000 plus volunteers to run the basketball event in downtown Spokane.

Hoopfest is scheduled for June 25-26, 2022. It will be the first time the tournament has been played in downtown Spokane in three years as the event in 2020 and 2021 had to be modified or canceled because of COVID-19.

Volunteers are needed both before and during the event.

Spokane Hoopfest lists 13 different volunteer opportunities available:

Court Monitor

Be a part of the action! Get the prime spot for watching the games all weekend by being a court monitor. Hoopfest will provide you with all the basketball IQ you’ll need, no matter your experience with the game.

Beverage Distribution

For the detail-oriented folks who are passionate about hydration – help track inventory and control distribution to Hoopfest-approved vendors.

Computer Input

Know all the numbers behind the madness. Input scores from the Master Scoreboard into computers to update tournament brackets for all to see on the Hoopfest website.

Festival Area

Be at the center of the family fun zone – take tickets, help facilitate games, and supervise them on rides. Perfect for all the kids at heart.

Lunch Program

Calling for foodies – help prepare and coordinate the volunteer lunch program for Hoopfest weekend.

Center Court Scoring

Run the scoreboard at the elite center court and get a front-row seat to some of the best talent Hoopfest has to offer.

Master Scoreboard

Record and display all tournament game scores so players know the status of all their games.

Merchandise

Work at the Hoopfest Store presented by Nike and help players and fans alike find the perfect Hoopfest souvenir to take home.

Monitor Headquarters

Rally the court monitors on Thursday during check-in or send them on their way home at check-out on Sunday.

Sponsor Garden

Be in charge of the velvet rope at the VIP area reserved for event sponsors and key volunteers.

Team Check-In

Welcome the teams to the Best Basketball Weekend on Earth by checking them in or distributing retrieving their packets and t-shirts.

Contest Courts

Assist with the shooting contests happening up and down the Bennett Block.

Information Tent

Help players and fans find their way around the 45 city blocks of Hoopfest.