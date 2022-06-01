Hoopfest 2022: Here's what you need to know

From parking and transportation to vendors on the courts, here's everything you need to know about Hoopfest 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a two-year hiatus, the world's largest three-on-three basketball tournament is returning to Spokane from June 25-26.

The annual Hoopfest Basketball Tournament is returning to the streets of downtown after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoopfest Executive Director Riley Stockton said there will be approximately 75 fewer courts this year because there are not as many teams registered as in years past.

Hoopfest is used to hosting approximately 6,000 teams. This year, approximately 3,500 teams will be participating.

Hoopfest officials are still looking for approximately 100 more volunteers to work the event. These volunteer positions include court monitors, scoreboard operators and team check-in helpers.

Hoopfest is expecting approximately 1,500 volunteers in total to help on its 400-plus courts. More than 200,000 fans are also expected.

Hoopfest App

The Hoopfest 2022 mobile app allows spectators to search and follow their favorite teams, keep ahead of the game with event and activity alerts and navigate their way through the courts and the tournament.

The app also has a feature to help visitors find a restroom.

To download the app for iPhone, click here.

To download the app for Android, click here.

Note: Brackets will be available through the Hoopfest app by June 22.

Road Closures

Closures for Hoopfest start Friday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. and last through Sunday, June 26, at 10 p.m.

The following streets will be closed:

1st Avenue from Post to Washington Street

Sprague Avenue from Howard to Monroe Street

Riverside Avenue from Bernard to Monroe Street

Main Avenue from Lincoln to Browne Street

Spokane Falls Boulevard from Washington to Lincoln Street

Broadway Avenue from Monroe to Post Street

Mallon Avenue from Monroe to Howard Street

Post Street from Main to 1st Avenue

Howard Street from Main to Spokane Falls Boulevard

Stevens Avenue from Washington Street Bridge to Riverside Avenue

Washington Street from N. River Drive to SpragueAvenue

Cars must be moved from these streets by 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24 or they will be towed. Monroe, Lincoln, Bernard, Browne and Division Street will be open throughout downtown Spokane.

Parking: The River Park Square parking garage will be accessible via Lincoln Street. The Parkade will be accessible via Howard Street. The Grand Hotel parking garage will be accessible via Spokane Falls Boulevard.

Below is a map of roads that will be closed during Hoopfest:

STA Hoop Loop

If you would rather skip the hassle of driving your car to Hoopfest and finding parking, you can easily travel to and from the action with the Spokane Transit Authority’s Hoop Loop.

An all-day pass for $2 gets you unlimited rides on any STA bus route on both Saturday and Sunday. Passes can be purchased on any bus.

Buses at the Riverpoint and Jefferson Hoop Loops run every 10 minutes on Saturday, June 25 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 26 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. A map with directions to the loops is available on the Hoopfest website.

The STA Plaza will be closed to bus traffic during Hoopfest weekend. To view a map of the alternate zones and each bus route’s pickup and dropoff location, click here.

Courts

If you're looking to watch as hundreds of teams go head-to-head on the basketball court, head to one of these center courts in Riverfront Park:

Gesa Credit Union High School Elite Center Court

Located at the Central Plaza in Riverfront Park.

Northern Quest Center Court

Located in the U.S. Pavilion in Riverfront Park.

A Hoopfest court locator will be available on the Hoopfest website ahead of the tournament.

Events

Toyota Shootoff

Those ages 18 and older can compete in the Toyota Shootoff. Dates and qualifying rounds, along with prizes for winners, will be available on the Hoopfest website.

The cost to compete is $10 for three shots.

Rodda Paint Contest Zone

The Rodda Paint Contest Zone will now be in the Bennett Block. Contestants have the chance to win prizes during three other challenges: Free Throw, Three-Point and Hot Shot Competitions. The different age groups include adults, high school and youth.

Prizes up for grabs include an Xbox One, an iPad, an official Hoopfest 2022 game ball and gift cards to the Hoopfest store.

It costs $5 to compete.

Multicare Slam Dunk Competition

The Slam Dunk Competition takes place at Northern Quest Center Court this year. Contestants must sign up at the area before the qualifying round begins on Sunday.

It costs $10 to participate in the Slam Dunk Competition.

Safety

Washington State Patrol troopers (WSP) troopers will be in Spokane conducting emphasis patrols during Hoopfest. Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving, according to a press release.

“Our goal is to have a safe and enjoyable Hoopfest weekend while ensuring motorists drive safely and are not impaired,” said Captain Jeff Otis, Spokane District 4 Commander.

The WSP Mobile Impaired Driving Unit (MIDU) will also be in Spokane to assist with DUI processing and booking while working with local law enforcement partners.

Vendors

A list of food, drink and shopping vendors is available on the Hoopfest 2022 app.

