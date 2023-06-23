New Hoopfest t-shirts aim for inclusivity

Not one Hoopfest player is alike, which is what prompted Celeste Shaw to help make this year's swag reflect that

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Hoopfest Store is your destination for all new swag this weekend. That gear catered to one type of player in the past, but new this year the Hoopfest Store is offering clothing options that are inclusive to everyone.

Not one Hoopfest player is alike, which is what prompted Celeste Shaw to help make this year's swag reflect that. She designed multiple inclusive t-shirts that everyone could wear.

"Inclusivity and diversity in creating these shirts was really important to me," Shaw said.

The idea to sell her shirts in the Hoopfest store originated back at Shaw's restaurant, Chaps.

"It started by serving French toast to the Hoopfest director on my patio one day at Chaps," Shaw said. "He loved the t-shirts my kids were wearing and asked if I would ever consider participating in the design of a Hoopfest t-shirt."

She got right to work and sketched a dozen different designs. Each one with a one focus in mind: inclusivity.

"Everyone participating, no matter what their level of skill or who they are, should feel comfortable in this shirt and proud of their ability to participate," Shaw said.

You can find nine of Shaw's designs on sale at the Hoopfest Store and at kiosks around downtown Spokane.

One design reads, "For the love of the, the game." The extra 'the' before the word 'game' isn't a mistake. Shaw said it's meant to be a pause when you read it.

"It's a pause to think about why we're here, and it's for the love of the game," Shaw said.

The t-shirts are just one of many ideas Shaw has baked up in the community. And people are already eating up her designs.

From men, to women, to kids, to lifestyle preference, the new Hoopfest merch gives everyone a chance to shine in their own skin.

