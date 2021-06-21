'Net Day': Hoopfest staff to replace nets at basketball courts around Spokane Saturday

The event will also include a ribbon cutting ceremony at a new basketball court mural, a vaccine clinic and skill-based games with prizes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest is tipping off this year's season with their annual Net Day on June 26, 2021.

Every year the Hoopfest staff, Board and volunteers meet before the annual event to replace basketball nets at courts around Spokane.

Hoopfest will be holding an opening ceremony at 8 a.m., which will include the ribbon cutting for the new Hooptown USA court and mural at the North Bank of Riverfront Park, the reveal of the Inaugural Hooptown USA Hall of Fame Class of 2021 and the reveal of the Hoopfest 2021 official game ball and poster.

Below is a photo of the new mural at the North Bank of Riverfront Park. The mural was painted by artist Joshua Martel.

Throughout the afternoon, players can put their basketball skills to the test with a three-point contest, a hot shot contest, and a free throw contest. Winners will receive a variety of Hoopfest prizes, including the 2021 official Hoopfest basketball.

There will also be a vaccination clinic for the participants during Net Day.

Hoopfest is also partnering with MultiCare Health System and the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation to host Rebound Spokane, a public vaccine clinic at Riverfront Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

MultiCare will provide the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine which requires only one dose.

All who receive a vaccine will receive a Hoopfest poster, an exclusive Rebound Spokane canvas bag and a free Kona ice snow cone. Also, a $50 gift card incentive will be provided by WA Department of Commerce via Association of Washington Businesses (AWB), Greater Spokane Inc. and Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce.