Mascots face off at Hoopfest | Inland Northbest

Mascots from all around the Inland Northwest battled for court supremacy ahead of the iconic Hoopfest weekend.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 31st annual Hoopfest tournament takes place Saturday, June 24. Friday, however, special players got to take the court in one of the most unique tournament games of the weekend. 

Mascots from all around the Inland Northwest battled to be the best ahead of the iconic Hoopfest weekend. 

