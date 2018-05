SPOKANE, Wash.—The guaranteed deadline for Hoopfest teams is here.

May 9 was the cutoff date for guaranteed team registration.

The standard cost for a team to enter is $140 for adults, $140 for high schoolers, and $120 for youth.

Teams will still be able to register through May 25, but it will be on an available space basis and a late charge will apply.

For more information on registration head to the Hoopfest website.

