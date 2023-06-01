Hoopfest weekend parking and bus routes

Attendees should anticipate traffic and alternate routes from Friday night to Sunday evening.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane will have several streets closed during Hoopfest weekend. Attendees of the event should anticipate traffic and alternate routes from Friday night to Sunday evening.

People looking to drive and park to attend Hoopfest can find parking between Howard and Stevens on West Main Ave at the Parkade. The parking garage will be offering daily and weekend parking passes.

For pre-purchase parking passes, click here.

For attendees looking for driving alternatives, Hoopfest has partnered with Spokane Transit to provide easy transportation with the STA Hoop Loop.

Hoop Loop passes can be purchased for $2 and the pass gets you unlimited rides for one day on the Hoop Loop shuttle. Current STA bus passes will be honored throughout the weekend. You can purchase the pass on any Hoop Loop shuttle.

Hoop Loop buses will run every 10 minutes on Saturday, June 24 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park at either the Jefferson Park and Ride or the WSU / EWU Spokane lot and get shuttled to the world's largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament!

The STA Plaza will be closed Saturday and Sunday to bus traffic starting Friday night at 6:30 p.m. For a map of alternate zones and bus routes click here.

For a full list of events throughout the weekend click here for your Hoopfest Event Guide click here.

All Hoopfest information can be found on the tournaments official website.

