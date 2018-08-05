SPOKANE, Wash. – Hoopfest unveiled elaborate new dog tags with their logo on them to be handed out to the Elite winners of the 2018 competition.

The annual 3-on-3 basketball event partnered with Jewelry Design Center, also of Spokane, to make the dog tags.

“We knew we wanted a signature piece for our Elite winners,” explains Bailee Neyland, Director of Brand Strategy and Business Development for Spokane Hoops. “The challenge was creating something that would be inclusive and wearable by everyone, let alone would represent the swaggy, street vibe of Hoopfest!”

Neyland said they wanted to make sure the design was inclusive for both men and women. They eventually decided on the solid silver, 1 oz. dog tags featuring the Hoopfest logo.

