Hoopfest searching for more volunteers

Hoopfest is returning to Spokane for the first time in two years. But, volunteers for the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world are still needed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a two-year absence, the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world is coming back to Spokane.

But, Hoopfest officials are still looking for around 100 more volunteers to work next weekend’s event. These volunteer positions include court monitors, scoreboard operators and team check-in helpers.

Hoopfest is expecting around 1,500 volunteers in total to help on its 400 plus courts. Over 200,000 fans are also expected.

"We're feeling great. So far, the registration for both the teams and the volunteers is going really strong,” Chad Smith, the director of volunteers for Hoopfest said. “We're just looking for the last fifty spots or so for our court monitors, that's our most popular position.”

Smith said the court monitor position is the most interactive with the players on the court. Court monitors help call fouls for youth games and supervise high school and adult games.

There are still many other volunteer positions available for people who might not be the greatest basketball experts.

“The great thing is you don’t have to have basketball experience,” Smith said. “We also have ancillary non-basketball related volunteer activities that are just as important. We are looking for master scoreboards and computer input volunteers.”

There are a couple more orientation sessions remaining for people who want to sign up. The orientation sessions are about 45 minutes to an hour long.

According to Hoopfest, volunteers will get two t-shirts, a pair of shorts, a hat and a brand-new pair of Nike shoes at the conclusion of the weekend. Hoopfest will also provide small snacks and water for its volunteers. Parking is not provided.

For the first time ever, volunteers will also get to keep the basketballs used for the games.

“We couldn’t do it without them. They’re the glue that holds it all together," Smith said of the volunteers.

Hoopfest is from June 25-26 in the streets of Spokane.

It’s not only basketball that will fill the streets. Hoopfest will feature shopping, food and interactive entertainment.

You can sign up online to volunteer and/or call the Hoopfest office at (509) 624-2414 with any questions.

