Hoopfest registration extended until June 5

Teams have a few extra days to register for Spokane's 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Hoopfest has extended its registration deadline until Sunday, June 5. Registration had been scheduled to close on May 31.

Spokane Hoopfest Association Executive Director Riley Stockton said the extra days will "give everyone a chance that hasn't already registered as the event returns after two years."

Most divisions should be open for registration through June 5, but Riley said some may fill up before then and would close for registration at that time.

Teams interested in registering can do so on Hoopfest's website.

COVID-19 restrictions have put Hoopfest on a two-year hiatus.

"We want to be a bright spot in this community. We want people to be proud that they live where Hoopfest is because we are very proud to be in downtown Spokane," Stockton said.

Stockton says that this year, there will be about 75 less courts because there are not as many teams registered. Hoopfest is used to hosting around 6,000 teams. The deadline to register is Tuesday, May 31 and, as of right now, only a little more than 3,200 teams have signed up.

"I think we will be back to that 6,000 team mark. It just might take a couple years," Stockton said. "We will have enough people to make it feel full down here no matter what we end up with."

Hoopfest was canceled two years in a row. The non-profit took a hit financially.

"It was definitely tough," Stockton said. "We're a non-profit with 5-6 employees and so it was tough, but our sponsors have been really great to us."

Stockton says they lost some momentum.

"I think some people still have their reservations about large groups, which is fine," Stockton said.

Hoopfest is still looking for more volunteers.

"I am 100% confident that, no matter what, we will still be the largest 3 on 3 tournament in the world and we will continue to grow for the foreseeable future," Stockton said.

One major change this year is the center court location. It will be under the U.S. Pavilion.