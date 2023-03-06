Registration for Hoopfest 2023 is now open

The world's largest three-on-three basketball tournament will be held on June 24-25, 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The world's largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is returning to downtown Spokane for the 33rd year, and registration for the tournament is now open.

Registration for the 2023 Hoopfest tournament opened on Monday. The tournament will take place in downtown Spokane from June 24-25, 2023.

“We are very excited to have Hoopfest back on the streets of Spokane on the last weekend of June again," said Riley Stockton, Spokane Hoopfest Association's Executive Director. "We had such a great event last year and are excited to build our numbers back to what they were before."

For the first time this year, Hoopfest is opening the courts to kids going into first and second grade. With a growing number of kids interested in playing, Stockton said the Hoopfest team wants to make sure all kids have a chance to play in the tournament.

Stockton added Hoopfest is expected to return to pre-COVID levels of participation in 2023, hosting 5,000 to 6,000 teams.

The guaranteed deadline for registration is May 15, 2023. Teams can register based on available space between May 16-30 but will have to pay a $20 late fee to be granted entry.

For more information on Hoopfest registration, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.