Spokane Hoopfest to host press conference Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Hoopfest Executive Director Riley Stockton announced on Monday Hoopfest/Hooptown USA will host a press conference at the Davenport Grand - Cedar Ballroom.

The press conference will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 21. Organizers will share details on a new youth league associated with the event.

Alongside Stockton, a number of prominent coaches and figures in the Spokane area will speak at the conference, including:

Lisa Fortier, Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Gonzaga University

Brian Michaelson, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach at Gonzaga University

David Riley, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at EWU

Joddie Gleason, Head Women’s Basketball Coach at EWU

Adam Swinyard, Superintendent at Spokane Public Schools

Mike Nilson, Head Women’s Basketball Trainer at Gonzaga University

Rick Betts, co-founder & Board Chair of Spokane Hoopfest

Hoopfest is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world will take place this weekend, June 25-26. For more information on this year's Hoopfest, visit the official website.

