x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hoopfest

Spokane Hoopfest to host press conference Tuesday

The press conference will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 21. Organizers will share details on a new youth league associated with the event.

More Videos

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Hoopfest Executive Director Riley Stockton announced on Monday Hoopfest/Hooptown USA will host a press conference at the Davenport Grand - Cedar Ballroom.

The press conference will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 21. Organizers will share details on a new youth league associated with the event.

Alongside Stockton, a number of prominent coaches and figures in the Spokane area will speak at the conference, including:

  • Lisa Fortier, Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Gonzaga University
  • Brian Michaelson, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach at Gonzaga University
  • David Riley, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at EWU
  • Joddie Gleason, Head Women’s Basketball Coach at EWU
  • Adam Swinyard, Superintendent at Spokane Public Schools
  • Mike Nilson, Head Women’s Basketball Trainer at Gonzaga University
  • Rick Betts, co-founder & Board Chair of Spokane Hoopfest 

Hoopfest is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world will take place this weekend, June 25-26. For more information on this year's Hoopfest, visit the official website.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Paid Advertisement