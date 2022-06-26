Hoopfest injuries down from 2019

While injuries are down from 2019 Hoopfest, medical staff are still busy.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest brings a multitude of injuries towards competitors as weather conditions can vary year to year during the event. At the moment medical staff are seeing just over half of the injuries they saw in 2019. The total number of patients that have been treated at Hoopfest are over 950, compared to 2019 when almost 1,800 patients were seen for tournament related industries.

Below is the list of injuries treated at this year's Hoopfest. As the tournament wraps up we'll continue to update each section.

Achilles injuries and ruptures- 22

ACL/MCL/PTL injuries- 20

Blisters- 37

Concussion- 17

Fractures- 49

Heat illness and dehydration- 24

Strains and sprains- 142

Wounds and other injuries- 196

Total medical tent visits- 954