May 30 marks final registration deadline for 2023 Hoopfest

The guaranteed signup passed a few weeks ago, now any team who submits an application on Tuesday will be subject to a $20 fee.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The countdown is officially on for the largest 3-on-3 tournament in the world! Hoopfest is less than a month away and if you plan on signing up a team, Tuesday is your last day to do so.

The 2023 tournament will mark the second year back after pandemic restrictions. Because of that, Hoopfest organizers are expecting a larger turnout.

KREM 2 spoke with Executive Director of Hoopfest, Riley Stockton who said they have 550 more registrations than at this point last year. They also said they still expect around 250 more registrations. Stockton said, “You’re seeing our numbers go way up compared to last year. I think our youth numbers are about 400 more teams than we had last year, so everything about it is exciting. It’ll be good to be back on the street of Spokane, feeling a little more full than it did last year.”

Team check in will begin June 22nd, the 23rd, and 24th for teams from out of town.

