Hoopfest Association releases brackets for 2023 tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Hoopfest Association has released brackets for this year's tournament.

With 465 brackets and over 6,000 teams participating in Hoopfest weekend, the 31st year of the event is still the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world.

The association released the 2023 brackets Wednesday evening, June 21. For information and times on brackets and basketball games, click here.

Downtown Spokane streets will be shut down Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. until the tournament ends Sunday afternoon.

For a full list of Hoopfest events, you can click here for the official event guide. Parking and transportation information is available here.

