Dates released for 2023 Hoopfest Basketball Tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. — The world's largest three-on-three Hoopfest Basketball Tournament released its 2023 schedule.

The tournament will be taking place on June 24-25, 2023. More than 6,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans and 450 courts will be spanning 45 city blocks.

2023 marks the 31st year the tournament has taken place in downtown Spokane.

Last year, the tournament was held on June 25-26 after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Beyond basketball, the event also offers an outdoor festival with shopping, food and interactive entertainment.

Riley Stockton has been the Hoopfest executive director since 2022, after the previous director, Matt Santangelo, stepped down in early November to pursue other opportunities.

This year's tournament date registration and updates will be released in March. Volunteer registration will open on Feb. 1, 2023.

Tournament divisions for this year's Hoopfest Tournament include the following:

Adult Elite Divisions

High School Elite Divisions

Senior Elite Division

International 3x3 Division

Standard Divisions

For more information on the tournament, visit the Hoopfest website.

