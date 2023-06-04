Hoopfest Basketball Tournament still in need of volunteer court monitors

Volunteer court monitors will receive a pack of Under Armour gear, including shoes which will be distributed at the end of the weekend.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest is still in need of volunteer court monitors for the 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the end of June.

Court monitors will make sure policies are followed and participants stay safe during the 2023 Hoopfest Basketball Tournament. Court monitors are accountable for ensuring that games stay on schedule and that accurate scores are being kept. They will also make the final decisions for disagreements between teams.

People with all levels of basketball experience are encouraged to participate. A limited number of applicants under the age of 16 will be accepted.

Court monitors need to be available for the entire weekend of the tournament on June 24-25. No experience as a court monitor is needed to apply.

Volunteers will receive training and they will also get a package of Under Armour gear, including shoes which will be distributed at the end of the weekend.

If you want to be a volunteer court monitor, here are some things you need to know:

Court monitoring at Hoopfest is a full weekend commitment.

Volunteer court monitors will participate in a two-hour training seminar to prepare them for the weekend.

Volunteers will be able to choose from youth, high school or adult courts – male, female or co-ed.

Court monitors on youth courts, including grades 2-9, will call all fouls.

Players on high school and adult courts will call their own fouls.

People interested in being a volunteer can sign up here. For more information contact Chad Smith at chad@spokanehoopfest.net or by phone at 509-624-2414.

