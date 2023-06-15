Cash Dash scavenger hunt returns to Spokane for 2023 Hoopfest

Each ball is worth between $25 and $1,500 and people will have the opportunity to find one of 25 mini basketballs with the prizes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just days before Hoopfest, the Cash Dash scavenger hunt returns for the week with prizes up to $1,500.

The annual basketball scavenger hunt is back from Tuesday, June 20 to Friday, June 23. People will have the opportunity to find one of 25 mini basketballs. Each ball is worth between $25 and $1,500. The basketballs will be dispersed between Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and the Wenatchee Valley.

“Cash Dash is a fun way to get the community involved leading up to the best basketball weekend on Earth,” Riley Stockton, Hoopfest executive director, said. “Hoopfest is impossible without amazing partners like Numerica. We are so excited to have them as a major sponsor for Hoopfest!”

To play, people need to follow Numerica on Instagram for daily clues about where the Cash Dash basketballs are hidden.

If people find a ball, they can scan its unique QR code to instantly see how much money they have won. Big cash prize winners will be invited to Hoopfest’s Northern Quest Center Court on June 23.

For more information about the 2023 Numerica Cash Dash, visit their website.

