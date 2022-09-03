Here is what you need to know if you are planning on attending the Wicked Broadway shows

If you are planning on heading to the show this Wednesday, you still need to bring your mask. The mask policy applies for all performances from March 9-27.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a two-year hiatus, the Wicked Broadway show will be back for the first time tonight at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

The musical comes as Washington prepares to lift its indoor mask mandate. However, people need to be aware of the mask mandate if they plan to attend the almost 3-hour show as face masks would still be required.

If you plan to head to the show this Wednesday, you still need to bring your mask.

Justin Kobluck, promoter of the Wicked show, said 95% of the crowd is vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will not be required, but masks will.

"Mask will be required through the run of the show," Kobluck said. "This show can't be here in Spokane and can't stay on the road without that requirement. It's something that is inconvenient, but it allows these shows to stay on the road."

According to the Best of Broadway website event information, face masks will be required at all times in the theater for all guests five years old and over. The masks policy applies for all performances from March 9-27.

Wicked show director Matt Meyer said that the Broadway shows and other acts will determine the mask rules for the First Interstate Center.

"It's nothing that West Coast entertainment or the venues is putting down but it's associated to keeping the touring act safe and allowing them to continue to work through all of this."

With the show returning after two years, Spokane will see a positive economic impact, Kobluck said.

"This show will bring 40 to 60,000 people through its doors over three weeks, so for three weeks, the restaurants will be full in town, the bars and the hotels," Kobluck said. "It'll draw a lot of people in town, and it has then a lot of things for the people right here in Spokane to do."