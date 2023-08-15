Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Spokane's River Park Square on Saturday

People can find the truck by the South Mall entrance near Anderson & Co. from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m while supplies last, according to a Facebook post.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Attention Hello Kitty lovers!

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to River Square Mall on Saturday, Aug.19.

People can find the truck by the South Mall entrance near Anderson & Co. from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m while supplies last, according to a Facebook post.

Hello Kitty lovers can stop by and purchase their favorite goodies and limited merchandise including treats, sprinkles glass mugs, rainbow canvas tote and charm keychains.

The truck’s menu features a four-piece mini cake set, five-piece macaron set, a three-piece cookie set, a two-piece Hello Kitty pocket pie set and a Hello Kitty Cafe giant chef cookie. They will also sell merchandise out of the truck during the visit. The items include shirts, a cookie plush, mugs, keychains, lunchboxes and thermoses.

The attraction has been to Spokane twice before. Its first trip was in 2018. Hello Kitty Cafe began its first journey across the U.S. with the truck in 2013.

